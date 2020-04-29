Henderson officials gave FOX5 a tour of the Henderson Pavilion, explaining why the city believes the decades-old facility should be replaced by an AHL arena and events center.
The heated debate over the future of the land drew crowds earlier in the year, at both city hall and a town hall. Many residents question replacing the outdoor facility, or how it would fit within the Green Valley neighborhood.
City officials estimate fixing the aging pavilion-- which was damaged by two microbursts-- would cost $25 to $30 million to replace.
Some residents started a flier campaign to "Save the Henderson Pavilion," asking the city to keep the outdoor amphitheater.
Assistant City Manager Robert Herr showed FOX5 the wear and tear. The damaged tent was removed, and the steel beams would have to be replaced.
The extreme temperatures do not always lend well to booking outdoor acts, Herr said.
"We've had acts staring straight into the sun," he said.
"It doesn't meet current codes," Herr said. The seats are no longer manufactured, and have led to injury claims among spectators, he said.
"We're losing money on this facility," Herr said.
Herr and city officials hope funds invested by the city-- an amount yet to be determined-- would yield a better investment with a joint partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Some residents questioned moving forward with the facility, without a determined cost.
"We take that investment and pool with the Knights, we get a much improved facility," Herr said. The city hopes the enclosed events facility can be used year-round for a wide variety of events-- and make money for the city.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new question has been raised: why should the city invest in a sports arena and events center, when there are no large gatherings?
"We're taking that longer term view--bringing those events back to Las Vegas and Southern Nevada. A lot of people are out of work right now. If we can go forward with a project and create jobs, that's an added component," he said.
Residents shared numerous concerns over possible crowds, traffic, and if the proposal would fit into the aesthetic of the Green Valley community.
A virtual town hall will be created to address more residents' concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.