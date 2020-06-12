LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circus Circus' Adventuredome reopened its doors to deals for locals, extended hours and new safety measures.
“It’s a great feeling to watch the kids come in and be excited," said Vice President of Attractions Tom Nolan.
Nolan and his team developed the new safety measures at the 5-acre indoor theme park.
The dome reopened to half capacity but hours have been extended to facilitate the demand.
“We expanded the hours so it spreads the people out a little bit more so everybody is not here at the same time," he said.
Parents and kids can expect social distance markers at every attraction and hand sanitation stations throughout. Staff have upped cleaning procedures and ride capacity is also at 50 percent.
“Every ride is a little bit different," said Nolan. "Either we lowered the capacity on the ride itself, every other row, every other vehicle.”
But limited riders isn't impacting the Adventuredome's plans to expand. On Friday it announced exclusively to FOX5 that it was planning a new thrill attraction.
“We haven’t had a ride here in several years so anytime we can add to the experience here and the ride mix is good for everybody.”
Nolan said the unnamed ride will arrive Fall 2020.
Locals interested in going to the Adventuredome can receive a 20 percent discount during special hours of 10 am to noon with a valid Nevada ID.
