Super Bowl, CES, The Rolling Stones, and beyond: What’s coming to Las Vegas in 2024?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The annual calendar for the Entertainment Capital of the World keeps getting busier every year with the addition of new venues and properties, sports teams and events—and 2024 is looking quite “super” with pro football’s Big Game coming to town.
Here’s a brief rundown of key dates and new attractions coming in 2024.
Jan. 5-6 and beyond: Christina Aguilera’s new residency kicks off at Voltaire, following a New Year’s Eve weekend opening
Jan. 9-12: Consumer Electronics Show returns with 3,500 booths and a return to pre-pandemic level crowds
Opening in January: Blake Shelton’s “Ole Red” set to launch, according to the website
SUPER BOWL WEEK
Feb 5: Super Bowl Opening Night
Feb 7-10: Super Bowl Experience
Feb 8-11: Paramount Expedition at the Mirage Volcano
Feb 9-10: Wu-Tang Clan at Virgin Hotels
Feb 11: Super Bowl LVIII with Usher as the halftime show headliner
FIRST QUARTER 2024
CrashNBurn opens on Fremont Street followed by Aero Vegas
Atomic Golf opens by the Strat
SPRING 2024
Mar 1-2: Madonna’s Celebration tour at T-Mobile Arena
Mar 1-3: Pennzoil 400
Mar 8-9: Big League Weekend with the Athletics vs. Brewers
Mar 13-16: Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament
Mar 16: Las Vegas Lights’ first home game of 2024 season
Mar 22: Bruce Springsteen at T-Mobile
Mar 29: Aviators vs. Reno Aces
April 18-21: Phish at the Sphere
April 27: Sick New World music festival
May 8-11: REO Speedwagon at Venetian
May 11: Rolling Stones at Allegiant Stadium
May 14: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury @ Michelob Ultra
May 17-19: EDC
SUMMER 2024
May 28 to July 17: World Series of Poker
Spiegelworld’s “Discoshow”
August: BLVD development set for completion
FALL AND WINTER 2024
Oct 19-20: South Point 400
Oct 19-20: When We Were Young Music Festival
Nov 21-23: Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix
TBD: Swingers golf set to open at Mandalay Bay
