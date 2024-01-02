Surprise Squad
Super Bowl, CES, The Rolling Stones, and beyond: What’s coming to Las Vegas in 2024?

CES, The Rolling Stones, and the Super Bowl are just a few of the big-time events coming to Las Vegas in 2024(FOX5)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:12 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The annual calendar for the Entertainment Capital of the World keeps getting busier every year with the addition of new venues and properties, sports teams and events—and 2024 is looking quite “super” with pro football’s Big Game coming to town.

Here’s a brief rundown of key dates and new attractions coming in 2024.

Jan. 5-6 and beyond: Christina Aguilera’s new residency kicks off at Voltaire, following a New Year’s Eve weekend opening

Jan. 9-12: Consumer Electronics Show returns with 3,500 booths and a return to pre-pandemic level crowds

Opening in January: Blake Shelton’s “Ole Red” set to launch, according to the website

SUPER BOWL WEEK

Feb 5: Super Bowl Opening Night

Feb 7-10: Super Bowl Experience

Feb 8-11: Paramount Expedition at the Mirage Volcano

Feb 9-10: Wu-Tang Clan at Virgin Hotels

Feb 11: Super Bowl LVIII with Usher as the halftime show headliner

FIRST QUARTER 2024

CrashNBurn opens on Fremont Street followed by Aero Vegas

Atomic Golf opens by the Strat

SPRING 2024

Mar 1-2: Madonna’s Celebration tour at T-Mobile Arena

Mar 1-3: Pennzoil 400

Mar 8-9: Big League Weekend with the Athletics vs. Brewers

Mar 13-16: Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament

Mar 16: Las Vegas Lights’ first home game of 2024 season

Mar 22: Bruce Springsteen at T-Mobile

Mar 29: Aviators vs. Reno Aces

April 18-21: Phish at the Sphere

April 27: Sick New World music festival

May 8-11: REO Speedwagon at Venetian

May 11: Rolling Stones at Allegiant Stadium

May 14: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury @ Michelob Ultra

May 17-19: EDC

SUMMER 2024

May 28 to July 17: World Series of Poker

Spiegelworld’s “Discoshow”

August: BLVD development set for completion

FALL AND WINTER 2024

Oct 19-20: South Point 400

Oct 19-20: When We Were Young Music Festival

Nov 21-23: Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix

TBD: Swingers golf set to open at Mandalay Bay

Copyright 2024 KVVU. All rights reserved.

