Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

New Year, new laws in Nevada

A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues(Terri Russell)
By Kim Passoth
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:38 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The New Year brings new laws.

On January 1, 2024, 80 new laws went into effect in Nevada.

The amount of marijuana one person can possess just doubled in the state, now 2.5 ounces. Recreational retailers are now authorized to sell medical cannabis to patients without having to obtain a separate license. Nevada’s Cannabis Compliance Board will also have the discretion of issuing a marijuana business license to former felons. The board must determine if issuing such a license would pose a threat to the public health and safety.

Tests for breast cancer now must be fully covered by insurance. That includes imaging tests and diagnostic imaging tests. That means no deductible nor co-payments for patients.

Also, Medicaid coverage for postpartum care will change from 60 days to a full year. That includes delivery complications, postpartum depression and any other healthcare needs that could ultimately decrease pregnancy-related fatalities and morbidity.

Solitary confinement is now banned in Nevada prisons except as a last resort. Even then, the maximum number of days in confinement is 15. Jail inmates awaiting trial will also be able to cast a ballot.

In perhaps one of the most interesting new laws, Nevada is now the seventh state to allow for “human composting.” That’s the process of organically disposing of human remains and converting them into soil. The body is broken down into roughly one cubic yard of soil that can be used on trees or plants.

Here is a list of all the new laws: https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/Nelis/REL/82nd2023/Bills/Effective/2024-01-01

Copyright 2024 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LVMPD shut down a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard after reports of shots fired near the...
LVMPD provides details on early morning shooting near the Strip
LVMPD Officer Jake Freeman
Las Vegas police officer arrested on charges of stalking, home invasion
LVMPD officers and the SWAT team responded to shots fired from near the Strip early Sunday...
New Year’s Eve visitors shaken up by early morning shooting near the Strip
LVMPD investigating its 156th traffic fatality of the year.
DUI-related hit-and-run crash leaves one person dead in southwest Valley
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas Police release more details on officer-involved shooting

Latest News

VGK struggled early and lost in a 3-0 shutout in Seattle.
Golden Knights fall in 2024 Winter Classic
The Las Vegas personality is making his mark as a P.A. announcer in Seattle.
Chet Buchanan relishes role with Kraken
The Vegas Golden Knights players all arrived dressed as "The King."
Elvis arrives at the Winter Classic
Crews were out all day in Las Vegas working in the area.
Major flooding reported near Sunset & Pecos