New Year, new laws in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The New Year brings new laws.

On January 1, 2024, 80 new laws went into effect in Nevada.

The amount of marijuana one person can possess just doubled in the state, now 2.5 ounces. Recreational retailers are now authorized to sell medical cannabis to patients without having to obtain a separate license. Nevada’s Cannabis Compliance Board will also have the discretion of issuing a marijuana business license to former felons. The board must determine if issuing such a license would pose a threat to the public health and safety.

Tests for breast cancer now must be fully covered by insurance. That includes imaging tests and diagnostic imaging tests. That means no deductible nor co-payments for patients.

Also, Medicaid coverage for postpartum care will change from 60 days to a full year. That includes delivery complications, postpartum depression and any other healthcare needs that could ultimately decrease pregnancy-related fatalities and morbidity.

Solitary confinement is now banned in Nevada prisons except as a last resort. Even then, the maximum number of days in confinement is 15. Jail inmates awaiting trial will also be able to cast a ballot.

In perhaps one of the most interesting new laws, Nevada is now the seventh state to allow for “human composting.” That’s the process of organically disposing of human remains and converting them into soil. The body is broken down into roughly one cubic yard of soil that can be used on trees or plants.

Here is a list of all the new laws: https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/Nelis/REL/82nd2023/Bills/Effective/2024-01-01

Copyright 2024 KVVU. All rights reserved.