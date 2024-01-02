Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook- 1/2/2024

Two Storms on the Way This Week
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:55 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We saw mostly sunny skies this New Year’s Day with high temperatures back in the low 60s. We’ll take a wetter turn on Wednesday as the first of two storms this week moves into Southern Nevada.

Tuesday starts with sunshine before clouds roll back in for the afternoon and evening. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 60°. Showers pick up on Wednesday with increasing snow for the Spring Mountains. Temperatures will cool back down into the mid to low 50s.

Some showers linger into Thursday morning before the storm exits the area. We get a mostly sunny break on Friday with high temperatures holding in the mid to upper 50s.

A colder storm tracks into Southern Nevada late Saturday through Sunday. This will bring high temperatures down into the low 50s on Sunday with increasing rain and mountain snow.

