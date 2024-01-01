RTC offering free rides on all Las Vegas routes until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made a social media post on New Year’s Eve to remind everyone that RTC is offering free rides on all routes until 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

The @RTCSNV is offering free rides on all 39 routes from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day; several additional routes will run on a 24-hour schedule or with extended hours.

The free rides started at 6 p.m. and apply to all 39 routes in the Las Vegas Valley. Additional routes will run on a 24-hour schedule or with extended hours.

More details about RTC’s available services to ring in the new year in Las Vegas are available here.

