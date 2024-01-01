Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

RTC offering free rides on all Las Vegas routes until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day

Generic photo of Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) bus in Southern Nevada
Generic photo of Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) bus in Southern Nevada(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made a social media post on New Year’s Eve to remind everyone that RTC is offering free rides on all routes until 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

The free rides started at 6 p.m. and apply to all 39 routes in the Las Vegas Valley. Additional routes will run on a 24-hour schedule or with extended hours.

More details about RTC’s available services to ring in the new year in Las Vegas are available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LVMPD shut down a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard after reports of shots fired near the...
LVMPD provides details on early morning shooting near the Strip
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
1 dead, 1 woman in custody after North Las Vegas shooting
Items seized included numerous loaded magazines and notebooks detailing his plans. A later...
LVMPD identifies dead suspect and officers involved in southwest valley crime spree
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley
STOP DUI Nevada
‘STOP DUI’ works to save lives and stop drunk drivers across Southern Nevada

Latest News

FOX5 News Weekend 5pm - 6pm
Shots fired on Las Vegas Strip
FOX5 News Weekend 5pm - 6pm
Las Vegas police officer arrested on charges of stalking, home invasion
LVMPD Officer Jake Freeman
Las Vegas police officer arrested on charges of stalking, home invasion
One man in custody after early morning shooting near the Las Vegas Strip
LVMPD provides details on early morning shooting near the Strip