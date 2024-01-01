Surprise Squad
Pedestrian in critical condition after New Year’s morning crash in southeast valley

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:39 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is in critical condition following a crash in the early hours of the new year in Las Vegas.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police were called after a crash at 3:19 a.m. at the intersection of E. Flamingo Rd. and Boulder Highway. Police said that evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video indicated that a 2015 Nissan Rogue was stopped for the red traffic signal, facing westbound on Flamingo, east of Boulder Highway, in the right travel lane.

When the driver of the Nissan received a fresh green traffic signal, he proceeded to travel westbound through the intersection. A pedestrian was on the west side of the intersection, reportedly attempting to cross over Flamingo from south to north in a marked crosswalk.

A police report said that the pedestrian failed to obey the “don’t walk” traffic control device and stumbled out of the crosswalk to the east, directly into the Nissan’s path of travel. The pedestrian was struck by the Nissan and was projected forward onto the roadway.

Medical personnel transported the pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan cooperated with the investigation and did not exhibit signs of impairment.

This crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

