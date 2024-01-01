North Las Vegas police investigating officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At approximately 9:31 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the North Las Vegas police department reported that it was investigating an officer-involved shooting.

An NLVPD spokesperson said that it is still a “dynamic scene” and details about the shooting were scarce. It occurred on the 2800 block of E. Taylor Ave.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.