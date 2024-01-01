Surprise Squad
North Las Vegas police investigating officer-involved shooting

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:45 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At approximately 9:31 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the North Las Vegas police department reported that it was investigating an officer-involved shooting.

An NLVPD spokesperson said that it is still a “dynamic scene” and details about the shooting were scarce. It occurred on the 2800 block of E. Taylor Ave.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

