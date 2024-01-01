New Year’s Eve weddings see a boom on final day of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A rare sequence of numbers made New Year’s Eve 2023 an even more busy night for Las Vegas wedding planners, as well as local chapels.

The city typically sees a spike in weddings on the last day of the year, but the 12-31-23 date, which results in a 1,2,3,1,2,3 sequence brought out even more lovebirds to town than usual.

Wedding planners told FOX5 they were excited for what they called “the trifecta” - a rare date, on the weekend, with a holiday tossed in for good measure.

At Vegas Weddings Downtown, couples lined up for either first time nuptials, or vow renewals, on a day many considered to be lucky.

“1,2,3,1,2,3..I just love the number sequence,” said bride Gina Elliot.

“Whatever date she wanted...I was ready to marry her.. and that’s what it really boils down to, I love her.” added her groom Cody Gilson.

Another popular date on the calendar that couples by have their eye on - April 24, 2024 , or 4,2,4,4,2,4,

