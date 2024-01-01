Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police officer arrested on charges of stalking, home invasion

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Jake Freeman was arrested on December 31 on three felony charges.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:21 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Jake Freeman was arrested on December 31 on three felony charges.

According to an LVMPD report, Freeman was booked into the Henderson Detention Center and is facing charges of aggravated stalking, attempted home invasion and destruction of property. He has been with the department since 2017.

Metro reported that Freeman was assigned to the West Community Policing Division of the Summerlin Area Command. He will be placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending further investigation, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

