Knights bring some ‘Viva Las Vegas’ to Seattle

FOX5′s Vince Sapienza shows us how the guys in gold went full Vegas
The Las Vegas Golden Knights stole the show before this year’s NHL Winter Classic in Seattle even got underway.
By Vince Sapienza
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:48 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Golden Knights stole the show before this year’s NHL Winter Classic in Seattle even got underway.

It’s a tradition in outdoor games for the players to dress in a certain theme. It can be something silly, or a nod to the city in which they’re playing.

It was “Viva Las Vegas” indeed.

The King serenaded millions with “A Little Less Conversation” on the Strip, but the Golden Knights’ arrival outfits created a whole lot of conversation inside T-Mobile Park.

“I liked it, very Vegas. Guys looked good, looked sharp representing,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy.

“I thought it was a funny idea. Don’t know what else we could have possibly done to represent Vegas, personally I thought Elvis was pretty spot on and we got a couple good laughs out of it ourselves,” said forward Keegan Kolesar.

It was revealed, Alec Martinez, the Conductor of Creativity, was the brains behind this operation.

Now last week, before we knew the theme was Elvis, forward Paul Cotter seemed “All Shook Up” over the idea.

“Not my first pick, but I don’t want to be the one to spoil it, should be a good one.”

Fast-forward to Monday, and Cotter showing off a “Burning Love” for the outfit.

“Believe it or not, Paul Cotter didn’t even wear a wig. You’re going to have to check the film to see if he’s wearing a wig or not. He came out with the double pistols too, got that on camera.”

Copyright 2024 KVVU. All rights reserved.

