Las Vegas Police on scene of reported shooting near the Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are currently on the scene of a reported shooting on Harmon Avenue near the Las Vegas Strip.

Witnesses report hearing gunfire just before six Sunday morning. Metro first sent out an alert on the closure of Harmon between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane around 7:30 am.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

There is currently a large police presence in the area, including SWAT members. Streets in the vicinity will remain closed until further notice.

The incident comes as Las Vegas prepares to host one of the most popular New Year’s Eve parties in the world.

Stay with FOX5 and checkback on FOX5Vegas.com for continuing coverage of this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.