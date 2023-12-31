Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook-12/30/23

Clouds Linger For Saturday Night
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The clouds that rolled in Saturday afternoon are expected to stick around overnight.

The system associated with the clouds has produced some flurries in the Spring Mountains and could trigger up to two inches of snow for Sunday.

For the final day of 2023 clouds will remain but there will be some sunny skies as well.

The big chance will be in the temperature as we will drop down to seasonal temperatures which are in the upper 50′s.

Beyond clouds there shouldn’t be any weather impact on the fireworks Sunday night.

New Year’s Day high pressure will sweep in for a day or two.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50′s for the valley.

Tuesday the ridge holds on and we’ll get a slightly warmer temperature, then another deeper system sets in.

On Wednesday we will experience cooler temperatures as a Pacific trough sets up.

This one could produce more snow for our local mountains and a chance of valley rain.

Wednesday, temperatures will drop back down into the 50′s for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

