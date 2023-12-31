Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

DUI-related hit-and-run crash leaves one person dead in southwest Valley

LVMPD investigating its 156th traffic fatality of the year.
LVMPD investigating its 156th traffic fatality of the year.
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:11 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead, another is behind bars after a hit-and-run crash in the southwest Valley early Saturday morning.

It happened on Tropicana Avenue near Decatur Boulevard just before 4:30 am.

Metro says a Ford F-250 pickup truck drove up on the sidewalk near Cameron Street, and hit a man, a water box, and a water supply line, before crashing into a power pole and smashing through a wrought iron fence. Officers say the driver then reversed back onto Tropicana, and left the scene.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Officers say they found the truck in an alley on the northeast side, then found the owner at his home. They arrested him on DUI and hit-and-run related charges.

The crash remains under investigation. It marks the 156th traffic fatality under Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
1 dead, 1 woman in custody after North Las Vegas shooting
Items seized included numerous loaded magazines and notebooks detailing his plans. A later...
LVMPD identifies dead suspect and officers involved in southwest valley crime spree
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police investigating deadly crash in west valley
One man killed in southwest Valley crash
Founder of Peppermill, other Nevada properties dead at 85
Founder of Peppermill, other Nevada properties dead at 85

Latest News

LVMPD shut down a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard after reports of shots fired near the...
One man in custody in connection with reported shooting near the Strip
STOP DUI Nevada
‘STOP DUI’ works to save lives and stop drunk drivers across Southern Nevada
The Rant - December 29
The Rant - December 29
VGK and the Aces brought home championships and that was just the beginning this year.
Best of Vegas sports in 2023