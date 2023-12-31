DUI-related hit-and-run crash leaves one person dead in southwest Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead, another is behind bars after a hit-and-run crash in the southwest Valley early Saturday morning.

It happened on Tropicana Avenue near Decatur Boulevard just before 4:30 am.

Metro says a Ford F-250 pickup truck drove up on the sidewalk near Cameron Street, and hit a man, a water box, and a water supply line, before crashing into a power pole and smashing through a wrought iron fence. Officers say the driver then reversed back onto Tropicana, and left the scene.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Officers say they found the truck in an alley on the northeast side, then found the owner at his home. They arrested him on DUI and hit-and-run related charges.

The crash remains under investigation. It marks the 156th traffic fatality under Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023.

