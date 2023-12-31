Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. (Source: KPRC)
By Byron Nichols, KPRC via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBLE, Texas (KPRC) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas may be one of the smartest kids in the state. In fact, he may be one of the smartest kids in the country.

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. It’s a special fraternity of people who are essentially geniuses.

He started reading before he was 2 years old and wants to be a doctor someday.

“A medical doctor, because I want to help people when they are sick,” Chandler clarified.

When he was in pre-kindergarten, Chandler’s dad said his son finished on a second grade reading and math level. He went straight to first grade and skipped kindergarten.

Chandler may be book-smart, but his dad said the next step is to work on his socialization to help him continue to succeed in life.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
1 dead, 1 woman in custody after North Las Vegas shooting
Items seized included numerous loaded magazines and notebooks detailing his plans. A later...
LVMPD identifies dead suspect and officers involved in southwest valley crime spree
Jerry Lopez died from injuries suffered when an alleged carjacker seized his car
‘He was just going to work:’ wife of husband killed in carjacking speaks out; victim leaves behind 7 kids
Las Vegas police investigating deadly crash in west valley
One man killed in southwest Valley crash
Founder of Peppermill, other Nevada properties dead at 85
Founder of Peppermill, other Nevada properties dead at 85

Latest News

The dog sensed something was wrong when she looked out a window and quickly alerted her owner.
Hero dog alerts owner to fire across the street
The dog sensed something was wrong when she looked out a window and quickly alerted her owner.
Hero dog alerts owner to fire across the street
This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.
Check your tickets! Winning numbers drawn for final Powerball jackpot of 2023
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old