Weekend Forecast Outlook- 12/30 & 12/31

Saturday Showers With Clouds Around New Year’s Eve
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers are back in the forecast this weekend with the best chance of rain on Saturday around Southern Nevada. The clouds stick around New Year’s Eve with temperatures dropping as we kick off 2024.

A storm is moving into California Friday night, spreading scattered showers into Southern Nevada on Saturday. The best chance for showers around Las Vegas will be Saturday afternoon and evening. A trace to a few hundredths of an inch of rain is possible this weekend.

Sunday is trending drier with skies staying mostly cloudy. The wind stays light on New Year’s Eve with forecast temperatures running in the mid to upper 40s at midnight as we ring in 2024. Rain chances pick up again as we head into the middle of next week.

