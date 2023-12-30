Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday evening, Las Vegas police responded to a crash that killed one person in the southwest valley.

According to a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred near the intersection of S. Fort Apache Rd. and Sherwood Greens Drive, north of Blue Diamond, at approximately 6:21 p.m.

It involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Police said that the motorcycle rider was killed, but no other injuries have been reported.

Police advise avoiding the area, as roads are closed while police investigate the crash. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.