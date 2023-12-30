Surprise Squad
One man and four dogs killed in mobile home fire in northeast Valley

Firecrews arrived to find only light smoke showing from the outside of this mobile home on Walnut Road(Courtesy: CCFD)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:12 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mobile home fire Friday morning near Walnut Road and Cheyenne Avenue left one man and four dogs dead.

The Clark County Fire Department was called to Silverado Mobile Homes just after 8:30 am. They arrived on the scene within four minutes and found only light smoke showing from the outside.

Once they got inside they found the trailer filled with smoke from a small kitchen fire. They also discovered the body of a man, and four dogs.

There’s still no official cause of death, but the coroner is investigating.

CCDF received support from North Las Vegas Fire and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

