Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook-12/30/23

Slight Rain Chances Saturday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:03 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A system currently impacting central California is moving east and could deliver us some rain chances Saturday.

Rainfall could be about 2/10ths of an inch or rain starting in the afternoon and tapering off in the evening.

Better chances of seeing something in the Spring Mountains where a few inches of snow can fall above 6000 feet.

The system is expected to move out by Sunday and a quick ridge slips into the southwest.

That ridge will provide us with some drier weather Sunday into Monday, New Year’s Day.

Tuesday looks fairly quiet but then on Wednesday the next low takes aim at us and this one could have a bigger impact on our area.

The system is also colder and will push the snow level down to 4000-5000 feet.

That low should exit our area by next Friday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lopez died from injuries suffered when an alleged carjacker seized his car
‘He was just going to work:’ wife of husband killed in carjacking speaks out; victim leaves behind 7 kids
Items seized included numerous loaded magazines and notebooks detailing his plans. A later...
LVMPD identifies dead suspect and officers involved in southwest valley crime spree
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
1 dead, 1 woman in custody after North Las Vegas shooting
LVMPD officers shoot, kill suspect who ran from stolen vehicle Thursday night
LVMPD officers shoot, kill suspect who ran from stolen vehicle
Las Vegas police investigating deadly crash in west valley
Clean up continues following deadly crash in west valley

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Weekend Forecast Outlook- 12/30 & 12/31
December 28, 2023
Thursday, December 28 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 12/29/2023
December 27, 2023
Wednesday, December 27 EVENING weather update