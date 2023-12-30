Forecast Outlook-12/30/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A system currently impacting central California is moving east and could deliver us some rain chances Saturday.

Rainfall could be about 2/10ths of an inch or rain starting in the afternoon and tapering off in the evening.

Better chances of seeing something in the Spring Mountains where a few inches of snow can fall above 6000 feet.

The system is expected to move out by Sunday and a quick ridge slips into the southwest.

That ridge will provide us with some drier weather Sunday into Monday, New Year’s Day.

Tuesday looks fairly quiet but then on Wednesday the next low takes aim at us and this one could have a bigger impact on our area.

The system is also colder and will push the snow level down to 4000-5000 feet.

That low should exit our area by next Friday.

