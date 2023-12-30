Surprise Squad
Allegiant Air ending Reno-Las Vegas flights

(Source: Shreveport Regional Airport/Allegiant)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:11 PM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Allegiant Air confirmed Friday they are ending their twice-weekly flights between Reno and Las Vegas on Jan. 7.

“Please know this decision was not made lightly but is unavoidable at this time,” Allegiant said in a statement. “When assigning equipment and crew throughout our network, our planning team must consider a variety of factors, including demand and available crew to staff the flights as well as external factors including competitive capacity and costs.”

The airline started serving Reno-Tahoe International Airport in 2013.

Its users included state legislators, government officials and college students moving between Reno and Las Vegas.

The Reno airport said Allegiant notified them earlier this year they were ending the flights in Reno.

“While we understand airlines’ needs to shift their routes – and would welcome Allegiant Air back if they choose - air travel at the airport remains strong overall and northern Nevadans have several other options to fly to Las Vegas on a daily basis,” the airport said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

