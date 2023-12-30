Surprise Squad
1 dead, 1 woman in custody after North Las Vegas shooting

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:49 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police responded to a shooting call in the city at approximately 4:29 p.m. on Friday.

According to an NLVPD spokesperson, the shooting happened on the 5600 block of Lookout Lodge Lane. Officers arrived on the scene and found two adult victims, one man and one woman, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The two victims were taken to UMC Trauma and their condition is unknown. Police arrested one woman in connection with the shooting and noted that no other suspects are outstanding.

UPDATE: Just before 7:30 p.m., on December 29 NLVPD reported that the male victim has died from his injuries at UMC Trauma. The woman victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

