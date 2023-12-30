Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

18-year-old fire cadet arrested for allegedly planning arson ‘hit list’

Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, 18, allegedly threatened to target fellow high school students and staff.
Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, 18, allegedly threatened to target fellow high school students and staff.(Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Iowa)
By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:41 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (TMX) - A high school student in Iowa is charged with seven felony counts of threat of terrorism after allegedly keeping a “hit list” of students and others she wanted to harm in acts of arson, authorities said.

Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, 18, allegedly threatened to target fellow students and staff at Sidney High School in Sidney, as well as other people in the community, with acts of arson, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Surrell was arrested Tuesday and was being held on a $5,000 bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Surrell had the “potential knowledge to carry out” arson because she was a fire cadet with the Shenandoah Fire Department.

Authorities were alerted to the alleged plot after Surrell revealed the “hit list” to another person. According to the complaint, “Surrell did have a phone conversation with a reporting party advising she had a ‘hit list’ for individuals to cause arson incidents towards.”

The complaint also alleges Surrell shared the hit list in Snapchat messages.

“The list included other students and employees that are enrolled in the Sidney Community School District. Other individuals included on the list are people she had bad encounters with where she has a motive to carry out harming them,” the complaint stated.

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lopez died from injuries suffered when an alleged carjacker seized his car
‘He was just going to work:’ wife of husband killed in carjacking speaks out; victim leaves behind 7 kids
LVMPD officers shoot, kill suspect who ran from stolen vehicle Thursday night
LVMPD officers shoot, kill suspect who ran from stolen vehicle
A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley
Las Vegas police investigating deadly crash in west valley
Clean up continues following deadly crash in west valley
Items seized included numerous loaded magazines and notebooks detailing his plans. A later...
LVMPD identifies dead suspect and officers involved in southwest valley crime spree

Latest News

STOP DUI Nevada
‘STOP DUI’ works to save lives and stop drunk drivers across Southern Nevada
Three people were found dead at a home in Massachusetts in what investigators said is "a...
Family of 3 found dead in wealthy town
Three people were found dead at a home in Massachusetts in what investigators said is "a...
Couple, teen found dead in home
VGK and the Aces brought home championships and that was just the beginning this year.
Best of Vegas sports in 2023
On Friday evening, Las Vegas police responded to a crash that killed one person in the...
Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley