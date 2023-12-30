Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in attack

Detectives found inconsistencies in the boy's story and determined that family weapons were...
Detectives found inconsistencies in the boy's story and determined that family weapons were used in the attack.(KMPH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:49 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A 14-year-old California boy who told police an intruder attacked his family has been arrested on suspicion of killing his parents and severely wounding his 11-year-old sister, authorities said Friday.

The boy is suspected of killing his father, Lue Yang, and mother, Se Vang, both 37, at the family’s rural home near the Fresno County community of Miramonte on Wednesday, county Sheriff John Zanoni said at a news conference.

He was being held at juvenile hall, the sheriff said. His name wasn’t released because he is a minor.

The boy’s sister underwent emergency surgery for critical injuries but was expected to recover, while his 7-year-old brother wasn’t attacked and was in the care of relatives, Zanoni said.

The boy made a 911 call claiming that his family was attacked by someone who broke into the home and then fled in a pickup. But detectives found “inconsistencies” in his story and also determined that the victims were attacked using weapons found in the family home, the sheriff said.

“Evidence ultimately showed that he had fabricated the story of a break-in and was responsible for using multiple weapons to attack his mom, his dad and his sister,” Zanoni said.

He didn’t provide other details.

“The tragedy of the situation is of such a high magnitude because two children have lost their mother and father due to the actions by their other sibling,” Zanoni said.

Investigators have not determined a motive, and the investigation is ongoing.

“We haven’t seen anything related to contact with law enforcement, mental health or anything that would lead us to believe that he had a tendency to violence,” Zanoni said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lopez died from injuries suffered when an alleged carjacker seized his car
‘He was just going to work:’ wife of husband killed in carjacking speaks out; victim leaves behind 7 kids
LVMPD officers shoot, kill suspect who ran from stolen vehicle Thursday night
LVMPD officers shoot, kill suspect who ran from stolen vehicle
A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley
Las Vegas police investigating deadly crash in west valley
Clean up continues following deadly crash in west valley
Items seized included numerous loaded magazines and notebooks detailing his plans. A later...
LVMPD identifies dead suspect and officers involved in southwest valley crime spree

Latest News

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley
The dogs are being let out at security company Protective Force International. Their K9s will...
ONLY ON FOX5: Security K9s prepare to patrol New Years Eve
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Mother, lawyer return 1-year-old to Ohio police; Amber Alert canceled
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
1 dead, 1 woman in custody after North Las Vegas shooting