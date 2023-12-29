Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Worker dies from fall at Tennessee convention center, police say

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:01 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A worker died after falling from the ceiling of the Gatlinburg Convention Center, according to police.

The worker, who was identified as 66-year-old Jeffrey Coker, died Tuesday after falling while installing lights in the convention center’s ceiling, the Gatlinburg Police Department said.

The fall happened in the Great Hall area, which has a 32-foot-tall ceiling.

Coker worked for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union No. 197, police said, which had been hired to install stage elements for an upcoming event.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death. Reports can take as long as 10 weeks to complete.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lopez died from injuries suffered when an alleged carjacker seized his car
‘He was just going to work:’ wife of husband killed in carjacking speaks out; victim leaves behind 7 kids
A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Las Vegas police investigate multiple homicides linked to southwest valley crime spree
13 year old Keon killed Christmas weekend in North Las Vegas
Mother of North Las Vegas teen shot, killed before Christmas speaks out
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

This undated photo provided by Weinstein-Haggai family shows Judih Weinstein and her husband,...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Las Vegas police generic/file photo
LVMPD officers shoot, kill suspect who ran from stolen vehicle
As candidates make their final cases to voters ahead of the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire...
2024 race: Haley's comment controversy, Trump's ballot battle