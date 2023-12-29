Surprise Squad
Police: Man suspected of killing woman with sledgehammer on college campus

The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance, California.
By KABC via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:13 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) - Deputies in California say they’ve made an arrest after a woman in her 60s was attacked and killed with a sledgehammer on a college campus.

The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the woman was collecting recyclables when she was attacked.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but she died the next day. Her identity has not been released.

The suspect was identified as Jeffrey Davis, a homeless man.

Investigators say he was caught on campus security footage and it’s not the first time he’s run into trouble with officers.

A possible motive is unknown. It’s unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

