November travel shatters records at Harry Reid International Airport

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. The airport is now known as Harry Reid International Airport. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas broke monthly and annual records by seeing volume of nearly 5 million passengers last month.

According to an LAS media release, last month was the busiest November in its history, with a total of 4,839,414 travelers passing through the gates. It brought the 2023 year-to-date total to over 52.8 million passengers—already a record for any single year.

With 4.8 million passengers during the month of November, Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) has already broken the previous annual record set in 2022. LAS connects the world to Las Vegas, whether that be for work, vacation, visiting loved ones, or attending a sporting or special event. While we will not have a final 2023 total until next month, the LAS team is already focused on a busy start to 2024. In the coming weeks our community will be hosting CES, and other major conventions, all the while preparing to host the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas’ history.

Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation

The airport noted that its top five years by passenger volume have all come in the past seven years:

LAS Top 5 years by passenger volume
LAS Top 5 years by passenger volume(Harry Reid International Airport)

LAS saw year-over-year increases in domestic travel (+5.7%), international (+11.6%) and west side/helicopters (+9.1%). Southwest was the top carrier by volume last month, serving 1,790,371 passengers in Las Vegas, an increase of 17% over 2022. Spirit (+0.5%), Delta (+7.5%), American (+9%) and United (19.3%) all saw year-to-year increases in volume as well.

Harry Reid’s annual passenger volume is 9.4% ahead of this time last year. Last month also saw Las Vegas hotels set a record of their own.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

