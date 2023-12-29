Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police investigating deadly crash in west valley

By Lisa Sturgis and FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash with injuries and one confirmed fatality in the area of S. Durango Drive just south of Charleston Blvd at Soneto Lane.

Paramedics took the surviving crash victim to UMC. Another was confirmed dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officers advise drivers to avoid the area. Expect Durango Drive to be closed between Charleston Blvd and Oakey for the next few hours.

Stay with FOX5vegas.com for continuing coverage of this developing story.

