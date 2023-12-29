Surprise Squad
Mama duck ‘assists’ officers in rescuing her 11 ducklings from storm drain

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:59 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (Gray News) – Officers in Texas made an exceptionally cute rescue on Christmas Day.

According to the League City Police Department, concerned residents called authorities about a mama duck losing her 11 ducklings in a storm drain.

When the officers arrived and first looked for the ducklings, they noticed the chicks were no longer near the storm grate but further down the drain.

One officer climbed into the hole and was able to rescue all 11 ducklings, but not without help from their mom.

Police said the mama duck “assisted the officers by calling her ducklings back to the opening.”

The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their way back home.

