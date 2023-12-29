LVMPD officers shoot, kill suspect who ran from stolen vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said their officers shot and killed a male suspect late Thursday night in the central valley after stopping them for apparently stealing a vehicle.

According to police, just before 10:00 p.m. near Charleston and Martin Luther King boulevards, officers found a reported stolen vehicle in the drive-thru lane of a fast-food restaurant. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a man ran out of the vehicle from the passenger side.

While some officers stayed on scene and arrested the driver, LVMPD said other officers ran after the man who fled. The suspect then pointed a gun at officers, which led them to fire at the suspect. That suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

LVMPD did not mention if any officers were injured in this shooting. This was the second officer-involved shooting in as many days for the department, after officers shot and killed a suspect involved in a violent crime spree in the southwest valley early Wednesday morning.

