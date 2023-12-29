Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

LVMPD officers shoot, kill suspect who ran from stolen vehicle

Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police generic/file photo(FOX5)
By Matt Kling
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:22 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said their officers shot and killed a male suspect late Thursday night in the central valley after stopping them for apparently stealing a vehicle.

According to police, just before 10:00 p.m. near Charleston and Martin Luther King boulevards, officers found a reported stolen vehicle in the drive-thru lane of a fast-food restaurant. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a man ran out of the vehicle from the passenger side.

While some officers stayed on scene and arrested the driver, LVMPD said other officers ran after the man who fled. The suspect then pointed a gun at officers, which led them to fire at the suspect. That suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

LVMPD did not mention if any officers were injured in this shooting. This was the second officer-involved shooting in as many days for the department, after officers shot and killed a suspect involved in a violent crime spree in the southwest valley early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lopez died from injuries suffered when an alleged carjacker seized his car
‘He was just going to work:’ wife of husband killed in carjacking speaks out; victim leaves behind 7 kids
A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Las Vegas police investigate multiple homicides linked to southwest valley crime spree
13 year old Keon killed Christmas weekend in North Las Vegas
Mother of North Las Vegas teen shot, killed before Christmas speaks out
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Las Vegas foster parents pay tribute to a fellow foster parent who was killed
Foster families pay tribute to ‘amazing father’ of seven children
Foster families pay tribute to “amazing father” of seven children
Foster families pay tribute to “amazing father” of seven children
The cadets were honored Thursday afternoon inside the Horn Theater at the College of Southern...
20 new firefighters are ready to serve the City of North Las Vegas
Construction is underway at Boulder Highway and Russell where more than 200 affordable senior...
Clark County short 80,000 affordable senior housing units; developments being built to address the need