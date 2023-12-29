Surprise Squad
Local woman sells Raider tickets to benefit family of alleged carjacking victim

Shalimar Cabrera adding season tickets to the growing pool of donations for Lopez family
By Lisa Sturgis and FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local woman who met Jerry Lopez through the foster care system, is giving up a hot ticket to help his family in their time of need.

Lopez was killed Wednesday morning from injuries suffered during a carjacking. Lopez leaves behind a wife and seven children, six of whom he and his wife adopted after fostering them.

Foster families pay tribute to ‘amazing father’ of seven children

A GoFundMe account for his family had raised more than $217,000 as of Friday morning, but Shalimar Cabrera wanted to do more.

Cabrera tells FOX5 she’s selling her Raiders season tickets, and adding the proceeds to the pot. She says she feels it’s doing her small part in a greater effort to to help the family of man known for his kindness and generosity.

“I’m also so touched by the outpouring of support in such a short amount of time, because it shows the good in people, and we need that in a time like this,” she said.

