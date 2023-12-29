Surprise Squad
LVMPD identifies dead suspect and officers involved in southwest valley crime spree

A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near Durango and Blue Diamond(FOX5/Luis Marquez)
By Cody Lee, C.C. McCandless and FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:55 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released new information on Friday afternoon about a crime spree that included an officer-involved shooting and a homicide that took place on Wednesday, December 27.

Five officers were involved in the fatal shooting of an alleged carjacking suspect Wednesday morning on the Las Vegas Valley’s southwest side. LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi provided a wealth of new details on the series of crimes that occurred.

Metro released additional body camera footage and identified the suspect, Justin Davidson, 36, during the news conference. It also named five members of law enforcement that fired at

39-year-old Jerry Lopez died Wednesday of injuries suffered when a suspect seized his car while trying to escape police.

Metro released additional body camera footage and identified the suspect, Justin Davidson, 36, during the news conference.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

