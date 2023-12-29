Las Vegas police identify officers involved in deadly shooting
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday morning identified the five officers involved in the fatal shooting of an alleged carjacking suspect Wednesday morning on the Valley’s southwest side.
Two are Metro officers, three are Nevada State Police troopers. They include:
- Officer Jacob Mekeel, Metro
- Officer Timothy Brooks, Metro
- Trooper Martin Moran, NSP
- Trooper Danny Kincaid, NSP
- Trooper Luis Villanueva, NSP
Officers Mekeel and Brooks are both assigned to the Enterprise Area Command. The troopers all serve under the Southern Command.
All have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
