Las Vegas police identify officers involved in deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday morning identified the five officers involved in the fatal shooting of an alleged carjacking suspect Wednesday morning on the Valley’s southwest side.

Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley

Two are Metro officers, three are Nevada State Police troopers. They include:

Officer Jacob Mekeel, Metro

Officer Timothy Brooks, Metro

Trooper Martin Moran, NSP

Trooper Danny Kincaid, NSP

Trooper Luis Villanueva, NSP

Officers Mekeel and Brooks are both assigned to the Enterprise Area Command. The troopers all serve under the Southern Command.

All have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.