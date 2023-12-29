Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police identify officers involved in deadly shooting

LVMPD cruiser involved in pursuit and shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Las Vegas...
LVMPD cruiser involved in pursuit and shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Las Vegas Valley(Kyle Oster/FOX5)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday morning identified the five officers involved in the fatal shooting of an alleged carjacking suspect Wednesday morning on the Valley’s southwest side.

Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley

Two are Metro officers, three are Nevada State Police troopers. They include:

  • Officer Jacob Mekeel, Metro
  • Officer Timothy Brooks, Metro
  • Trooper Martin Moran, NSP
  • Trooper Danny Kincaid, NSP
  • Trooper Luis Villanueva, NSP

Officers Mekeel and Brooks are both assigned to the Enterprise Area Command. The troopers all serve under the Southern Command.

All have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

