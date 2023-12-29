Henderson police, fire departments respond to crash with injury involving motorcycle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday at approximately 3:50 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of W. Sunset Road and Whitney Ranch Drive following a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

According to a preliminary report, the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. Police said it is currently unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The City of Henderson advises avoiding the area, as an investigation is ongoing.

