Henderson police, fire departments respond to crash with injury involving motorcycle

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday at approximately 3:50 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of W. Sunset Road and Whitney Ranch Drive following a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

According to a preliminary report, the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. Police said it is currently unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The City of Henderson advises avoiding the area, as an investigation is ongoing.

