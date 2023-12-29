Founder of Peppermill, other Nevada properties dead at 85

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A well-known businessman and entrepreneur who founded several properties across Nevada has passed away.

According to a Peppermill Reno spokesperson, Bill Paganetti, the founder of Peppermill Casinos Inc., died at the age of 85.

Paganetti, a native of California, established the original Peppermill Coffee Shop and Lounge in Reno, Nevada, in 1971.

“His contributions to the industry and the regions where his businesses operated have left a lasting impact, as well as his history of kindness and generosity. Embodying his life’s philosophy of ‘family first,’ Bill was a remarkable family man, married for over 50 years to his wife, Maryanne, with 5 children and 19 grandchildren he was very proud of.”

Inside of Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge in Las Vegas (Peppermill Las Vegas)

From there his iconic legacy would evolve into multiple other resorts, casinos and restaurants including a fireside lounge and diner sitting on the famous Las Vegas Strip. Others include the Western Village Inn & Casino in Sparks, Nevada, and the trio of Rainbow, Peppermill, and Montego Bay in Wendover, Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.