Founder of Peppermill, other Nevada properties dead at 85

Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge in Las Vegas, Nevada
Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge in Las Vegas, Nevada(FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:19 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A well-known businessman and entrepreneur who founded several properties across Nevada has passed away.

According to a Peppermill Reno spokesperson, Bill Paganetti, the founder of Peppermill Casinos Inc., died at the age of 85.

Paganetti, a native of California, established the original Peppermill Coffee Shop and Lounge in Reno, Nevada, in 1971.

Inside of Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge in Las Vegas
Inside of Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge in Las Vegas(Peppermill Las Vegas)

From there his iconic legacy would evolve into multiple other resorts, casinos and restaurants including a fireside lounge and diner sitting on the famous Las Vegas Strip. Others include the Western Village Inn & Casino in Sparks, Nevada, and the trio of Rainbow, Peppermill, and Montego Bay in Wendover, Nevada.

