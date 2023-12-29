Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Foster families pay tribute to ‘amazing father’ of seven children

Foster families pay tribute to “amazing father” of seven children
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:13 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Foster families call Jerry Lopez an “amazing father” of seven children who inspired other families to adopt and foster kids in need.

39-year-old Jerry Lopez died Wednesday of injuries suffered when he was carjacked by a suspect trying to flee from police.

“I know that Jerry would love to know that his story brought about a more interest in providing foster care. It’s just a real call of honor to care for children like that,” said Cindy Tarrant, a fellow foster parent and family friend.

“Jerry was an amazing father. We also want to step in and do our very best to fill even the tiniest bit of that role. That’s our goal in in the foster adoption community and in the Christian community,” said other fellow foster parent Maryann Avendano.

Jerry Lopez and wife Karen Lopez were together for 13 years. Together they felt a calling to help children without a home by fostering and adopting, and adopted six children.

Fellow foster families describe the challenges to raise children who come from heartbreaking circumstances, but said the couple did so with joy and walked with other families on the same journey.

“I was always just in awe of how just beautiful their family was and how much they love their children and how hard they work for their kids. Not only could we enjoy each other’s company, but we could share stories of support about raising our children,” Avendano said.

The network of foster families is working to meet the needs of Karen and the children, providing support in various ways.

“If anyone is interested in providing foster care, to reach out and ask questions, they can do that online by searching for the Department of Family Services in Clark County. That would be a great testament to Jerry’s honor and memory,” Tarrant said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley
Jerry Lopez died from injuries suffered when an alleged carjacker seized his car
‘He was just going to work:’ wife of husband killed in carjacking speaks out; victim leaves behind 7 kids
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Las Vegas police investigate multiple homicides linked to southwest valley crime spree
Bryan Barajas, 26
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in summer hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
2 suspects were arrested and a third remains at large following a Nye County homicide
2 suspects arrested in Nye County homicide case, 1 remains at large

Latest News

Foster families pay tribute to “amazing father” of seven children
Foster families pay tribute to “amazing father” of seven children
The cadets were honored Thursday afternoon inside the Horn Theater at the College of Southern...
20 new firefighters are ready to serve the City of North Las Vegas
Construction is underway at Boulder Highway and Russell where more than 200 affordable senior...
Clark County short 80,000 affordable senior housing units; developments being built to address the need
The team's slim playoff hopes are still alive but there are problems to fix on offense.
Raiders look to ride momentum in Indianapolis