Foster families pay tribute to “amazing father” of seven children

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Foster families call Jerry Lopez an “amazing father” of seven children who inspired other families to adopt and foster kids in need.

39-year-old Jerry Lopez died Wednesday of injuries suffered when he was carjacked by a suspect trying to flee from police.

“I know that Jerry would love to know that his story brought about a more interest in providing foster care. It’s just a real call of honor to care for children like that,” said Cindy Tarrant, a fellow foster parent and family friend.

“Jerry was an amazing father. We also want to step in and do our very best to fill even the tiniest bit of that role. That’s our goal in in the foster adoption community and in the Christian community,” said other fellow foster parent Maryann Avendano.

Jerry Lopez and wife Karen Lopez were together for 13 years. Together they felt a calling to help children without a home by fostering and adopting, and adopted six children.

Fellow foster families describe the challenges to raise children who come from heartbreaking circumstances, but said the couple did so with joy and walked with other families on the same journey.

“I was always just in awe of how just beautiful their family was and how much they love their children and how hard they work for their kids. Not only could we enjoy each other’s company, but we could share stories of support about raising our children,” Avendano said.

The network of foster families is working to meet the needs of Karen and the children, providing support in various ways.

“If anyone is interested in providing foster care, to reach out and ask questions, they can do that online by searching for the Department of Family Services in Clark County. That would be a great testament to Jerry’s honor and memory,” Tarrant said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family during this difficult time.

