Forecast Outlook- 12/29/2023

Clouds Return Friday With Weekend Shower Chances
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:08 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds are rolling back in for Friday with the chance of showers back in the forecast this weekend. It’s not expected to be a weekend washout, but some scattered light showers are possible as we usher in 2024.

Your Friday starts with temperatures in the low 40s and 30s before high temperatures in the afternoon climb into the mid to low 60s. Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy across Southern Nevada.

A storm moving into California this weekend will bring us the chance of light scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday. The best chance for showers will be Saturday afternoon and evening. A trace to a few hundredths of an inch of rain is possible this weekend. Despite the shower chances, the wind stays light for New Year’s Eve. Forecast temperatures are running in the upper 40s at midnight as we ring in 2024. Rain chances pick up again as we head into the middle of next week.

