Fire reveals body on Mohave County property

MCSO
MCSO(COURTESY: MCSO)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:01 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fire breaks out on a property in Mohave County, Arizona, and reveals a body inside a shed.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the first call on the fire came in just before 8:15 Wednesday night. Deputies arrived to find two sheds fully engulfed in flames.

The Golden Valley Fire District responded to put out the blaze. Once the flames were doused, they discovered the body in one of the burned-out structures.

The homeowner tells deputies a roommate left the home after an argument. She said she heard a motion detector go off near the sheds several hours later. The fire alarm went off about a half hour after the motion sensor.

The MCSO says an initial screening of security camera footage shows no signs of foul play, but investigators are closely examining it.

The victim was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and positive identification.

The investigation is onoing.

