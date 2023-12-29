Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Family of 3 found dead in wealthy town

Police in Dover, located about 19 miles west of Boston, said they discovered the bodies of an...
Police in Dover, located about 19 miles west of Boston, said they discovered the bodies of an adult male, adult female, and their teenage daughter at a home on Wilson’s Way in Dover, Massachusetts, after responding to a 911 call at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday from a relative who had stopped by to check on the family.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:44 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy Massachusetts town as a “deadly incident of domestic violence.”

Police in Dover, located about 19 miles west of Boston, said they discovered the bodies of an adult male, adult female and their teenage daughter at a home on Wilson’s Way after responding to a 911 call at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday from a relative who had stopped by to check on the family.

Investigators said they don’t believe there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to the deaths.

“Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Dover is one of the richest communities in the state.

Investigators processed the crime scene through much of the night, and police are still working to contact family members, investigators said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lopez died from injuries suffered when an alleged carjacker seized his car
‘He was just going to work:’ wife of husband killed in carjacking speaks out; victim leaves behind 7 kids
A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Las Vegas police investigate multiple homicides linked to southwest valley crime spree
13 year old Keon killed Christmas weekend in North Las Vegas
Mother of North Las Vegas teen shot, killed before Christmas speaks out
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Police rope off the scene where two dead bodies were discovered on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 in...
Texas police release new footage in murder investigation of pregnant woman, boyfriend
Police said they seek two people seen near where the bodies of a pregnant woman and her...
Surveillance video shows victim's car in deaths of couple
A overall view of Allegiant Stadium during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders...
Local woman sells Raider tickets to benefit family of alleged carjacking victim
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio...
Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls’ sports