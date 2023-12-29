Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Bail for woman charged in Las Vegas murder plot remains at $500,000

Police obtained evidence to arrest Sakari Harnden in Las Vegas and Chance Comanche in...
Police obtained evidence to arrest Sakari Harnden in Las Vegas and Chance Comanche in Sacramento, California.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old woman charged with murder and kidnapping appeared in Clark County Justice Court on Thursday and the judge ruled that her bail shall remain at $500,000.

Sakari Harnden and Chance Comanche 27, were arrested and charged with crafting and executing a plot to kill Harnden’s friend, Marayna Rodgers, earlier this month.

The victim went missing on December 5 and was found dead in Henderson ten days later. A series of text messages revealed that the two suspects initially attempted to have a third party kill the victim. Comanche, a former NBA G-League basketball player, first mentioned the plan in a text message on November 30.

His team, the Stockton Kings, traveled to Las Vegas at approximately 4 p.m. on December 4 for a game and checked in to the M Resort. Police provided a timeline of his movements after he arrived, which included getting into a gray Mercedes that matched the description of Harnden’s car just after midnight on December 6.

Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death

Police secured a search warrant and also tracked the suspects’ movement through cell tower data, noting that the two suspects appeared to travel together from the hotel to a liquor store where they met the victim. Investigators reported that all three of their cell phones used the same tower at 1:21 a.m., which “would suggest to detectives that Sakari, Marayna and Chance were all traveling together in the same vehicle.”

Police obtained surveillance video that showed the gray Mercedes pulling into the liquor store parking lot, where they stopped to purchase alcohol and returned to the vehicle. All three phones utilized a different tower at 2:18 a.m.

The victim’s phone stopped working at approximately 3:35 a.m. Both of the suspects’ phones were tracked to a nearby tower less than 15 minutes later.

Video footage indicated that Comanche returned to his hotel and left the resort with his luggage at 8:50 a.m. Police added that Harnden was seen “leaving the hotel room, visibly upset and crying,” at approximately 10:24 a.m.

She was located by police and taken into custody by an LVMPD CAT team on December 13. She declined to speak to detectives.

Comanche was taken into custody by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Bureau at his team’s practice facility on December 14. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

Harnden is due back in court for a preliminary on February 8. Comanche’s bail will be set in court but he does not yet have an appearance scheduled in Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley
Jerry Lopez died from injuries suffered when an alleged carjacker seized his car
‘He was just going to work’ wife of husband killed in carjacking speaks out, victim leaves behind 7 kids
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Las Vegas police investigate multiple homicides linked to southwest valley crime spree
Bryan Barajas, 26
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in summer hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
2 suspects were arrested and a third remains at large following a Nye County homicide
2 suspects arrested in Nye County homicide case, 1 remains at large

Latest News

The project requires an additional two-month closure on Maryland Parkway from Bridger to Lewis...
Update on Charleston-Maryland storm drain project
Lee Canyon Ski Resort is hoping for a cold start to 2024.
Lee Canyon watches the thermometer and waits for its chance to make some snow
The department is holding a holiday season shopping blitz, recovering thousands of dollars...
Henderson police crack down on retail theft
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police, fire departments respond to crash with injury involving motorcycle