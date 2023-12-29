Alternative New Year’s Eve celebrations being prepared at Commercial Center business in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In just days places like the Strip and downtown Las Vegas will be packed with thousands of people celebrating New Year’s Eve.

There are other areas in town where people will be celebrating as well including businesses in the Historic Commercial Center District near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. One business shared how they will be ringing in the new year.

It is a place that Damian Costa owner of The Composer’s Room believed Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin would want to hang out at today if they were 30 years old.

“We have a lot of fans in Las Vegas that are looking for that are looking for that type of nostalgia but still modern energy,” said Costa.

Costa also owns the Jimmy Kimmel club on the strip. He knew he couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to bring an entertainment venue to the Historic Commercial Center.

“I think this neighborhood needs it,” said Costa. “I think this neighborhood deserves it and the fanbase here in Commercial Center is ready for this.”

Costa said the space has a special family and personal touch.

“You will see my family photos around,” said Costa. “A lot of my family growing up in entertainment and bringing entertainment to Las Vegas so we have had family members paint every inch of this place.”

Now, Costa is getting ready for his first New Year’s Eve celebration that will start with a mid-day midnight party with Las Vegas artist and Dean Martin impersonator Tom Stevens.

“Then we have Jimmy Hopper at night to ring in the New Year with us,” said Costa. “With that, you will have a prime rib dinner. Got to bring back the prime rib.” Costa said along with the food and entertainment, people will be able to step outside and see the fireworks across the Las Vegas skyline.

“To be able to have a venue like this that focuses on a specific customer, in a neighborhood that is so appreciative, it really means the world to us,” said Costa. “It is very exciting.”

The Composer’s Room is just one of many businesses contributing to the revitalization of the commercial center and the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

