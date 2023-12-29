Surprise Squad
Abandoned building goes up in flames in Arts District

Las Vegas firefighters report no injuries
Abandoned building goes up in flames in downtown Las Vegas Arts District early Friday morning
Abandoned building goes up in flames in downtown Las Vegas Arts District early Friday morning(FOX5 / Luis Marquez)
By Cody Lee
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:59 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at an abandoned warehouse early Friday morning in the Arts District.

The fire department received reports of heavy smoke at a large commercial building just after 5:40 a.m. near the 1000 block of Commerce Street. Crews arrived within minutes of getting the call, a news release said. LVFR crews searched inside the building but didn’t locate anyone.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:50 a.m. A fire spokesperson says the structure is being boarded for “residential safety.”

No injuries were reported at this time. Fire investigators are determining the cause of the fire.

