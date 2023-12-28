Washoe County seizes 31 animals in animal cruelty investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An animal cruelty investigation by Washoe County Regional Animal Services has resulted in the seizure of 31 animals.

The case began on Oct. 16 in response to public concern for animal welfare.

Their investigation ultimately led to a warrant for the seizure of 26 dogs and five horses from a property. The animals were found to be living in a variety of harsh physical and environmental conditions and were subsequently removed for their safety and well-being.

The owner of the animals, Greta Anderson, was arrested on Dec. 27. Anderson has been charged with two felony counts of willful/malicious torture, maiming or killing an animal, and two misdemeanor counts of failing to provide food/water/air for a confined animal.

The animals are currently being cared for by Washoe County Regional Animal Services.

