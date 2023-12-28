Surprise Squad
Super Bowl breakfast allows fans to rub shoulders with current and former NFL greats

In the past year, Las Vegas has become the epicenter of professional sports - from March Madness to Formula 1 to the NBA in-season tournament.
By Mariah Janos
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:02 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In the past year, Las Vegas has become the epicenter of professional sports - from March Madness to Formula 1 to the NBA in-season tournament.

Now the city prepares for another monumental event - Super Bowl LVIII.

With the big game comes a plethora of activities, including the “Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast.”

FOX5′s Mariah Janos takes a closer look at the gathering, and tells you how you can attend.

