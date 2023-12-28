Surprise Squad
Report: Unemployment fell in most Nevada counties last month

(WVLT)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) November 2023 economic report, the unemployment rate fell in nearly all counties in November and the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 5.4%.

According to a DETR media release, seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted. In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 5.1% in the Las Vegas area, 3.7% in Reno, and 4.1% in the Carson area last month.

In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in White Pine County at 3.1%, while Nye County had the highest rate at 6.5%. The state saw decreases in the unemployment rate in all counties except Esmeralda County, which saw no change.

More information, including national statistics and interactive graphics, is available here.

