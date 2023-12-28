Red Cross of Southern Nevada assists 59 residents affected by home fires since Christmas Eve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Since Christmas Eve, Red Cross staff and volunteers have assisted at home fires in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, helping a total of 59 displaced people this week.

Clark County firefighters were called to an apartment fire at 9165 W. Desert Inn Rd. today at approximately 12:30 a.m. At least five apartments were affected, displacing five families with a total of 21 people.

“This week illustrates how crucial our trained Red Cross disaster volunteers are to this community,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross, Southern Nevada Chapter. “They provide immediate compassion and care when displaced residents need it most.”

“Our volunteers offer emotional support, access to financial aid and valuable information during crises to aid families in their recovery process,” Flanigan added. “Without the Red Cross and its volunteers, the 59 displaced local residents might not have received the support they needed.”

In response to the ongoing threat of home fires, the Red Cross of Southern Nevada continues working with community partners to provide free smoke alarms and fire safety education. “We’re equipping families with the knowledge they need to evacuate safely in case of a home fire,” Flanigan said.

This year, Red Cross of Southern Nevada volunteers and staff responded to more than 300 home fires and assisted over 1,000 Southern Nevadans. Residents interested in fire prevention assistance can schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation at SoundTheAlarm.org/Nevada.

During the home visit, Red Cross volunteers and community partners share information on home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and help create an escape plan for every person and pet in the home.

Volunteers are always needed to help install smoke alarms and share fire safety information with families. No prior experience is needed—training is provided. Those interested can register at SoundTheAlarm.org/Nevada.

Financial donations are also accepted to support home fire preparedness efforts. Go to redcross.org/donate to give.

