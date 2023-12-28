Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 more suspects in connection to Pahrump murder

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported that it has arrested three more suspects in connection with a deadly December 26 shooting in Pahrump.

The office had already announced it was looking for Edward “Travis” Parrett, 32, and informed the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous. He was taken into custody on December 27, as were Benjamin Moser, 58, and Kathy Moser, 56.

Clifton “C.J.” Lee Pfeifer Jr., 33, and Stefanie Erin Vazzo, 33, were both arrested on December 26.

On December 26 at approximately 4:15 a.m., NCSO dispatch received a call from a homeowner on W. Wilson, later identified as Jonathon Reyes, reporting that he had an unknown person at gunpoint in his backyard. NCSO personnel arrived on the scene and found Reyes dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office stated that “this did not appear to be a random act.” All five suspects face charges of open murder.

