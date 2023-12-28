Surprise Squad
Next round of I-15 construction to begin next week

New year means new wave of construction in the south Valley
(kttc)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New year - new round of construction on Interstate 15.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin working on nine miles of the I-15 South on January 3rd, 2024. The project is expected to last two years.

NDOT says, ultimately, the work will make the highway more accessible and efficient. Over the next 24-months it will:

  • Widen I-15 from six to eight general purpose lanes between Sloan Road and St. Rose Parkway
  • Widen and restripe the roadway between St. Rose Parkway and Blue Diamond Road
  • Add a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane in each directioon between St. Rose and Blue Diamond
  • Resurface bridges and treat pavement at the Blue Diamond Interchange
  • Build ten new sound walls near residential areas along the corridor
This is a look at some of the work NDOT will be doing on the southern portion of the I-15 over the next two years(Courtesy: NDOT)

Work will go on 24-hours-a-day, from 8pm Sunday through 8pm Friday.

Drivers should expect lane shifts and reductions. The speed limit will go down to 55 miles an hour. Three lanes will be open to traffic between 5am and 8pm, Monday through Friday. Traffic will go down to one lane in each direction between 8pm and 5am.

The project carries a $86 million price tag. The state will use 95% federal funding to pay for it.

