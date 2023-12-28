Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Henderson Silver Knights unveil third jersey

Henderson Silver Knights unveil third jersey design
Henderson Silver Knights unveil third jersey design(Henderson Silver Knights)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday morning, the Henderson Silver Knights shared the team’s third jersey design.

According to a media release from the club, the Silver Knights will wear their newest sweater for the first time on Saturday, December 30 when the team takes on the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase their own jerseys at The Livery at America First Center today starting at 11 a.m. or online at VegasTeamStore.com.

A limited number of jerseys will also be available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena, and this Saturday the jersey will be for sale at The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center.

Details on the new jersey include the letter “H” appearing on the knight’s helmet twice in a nod to House Henderson. The ribbon at the bottom of the crest reads “House Henderson,” a tribute to the “Nobles who fill The Stronghold,” according to the team.

Captain and Assistant patches on the new sweater feature an outline of the state of Nevada, and metallic striping on both the sleeves and the bottom of the jersey pay homage to the Silver Knights’ home and away sweaters, and their NHL affiliate, the Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Las Vegas police investigate multiple homicides linked to southwest valley crime spree
Bryan Barajas, 26
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in summer hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Nye County Sheriff's Office logo
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect identified in Nye County homicide
MCSO says this is the face of Luis Alonso Paredes - a man found murdered in Bullhead City in...
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office gets break in cold case

Latest News

Jerry Lopez died from injuries suffered when an alleged carjacker seized his car
Family, friends of man killed in alleged southwest Las Vegas carjacking express love and grief
Next round of I-15 construction to begin next week
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo holds an NFL football with the Super Bowl LVIII logo on it...
Super Bowl breakfast allows fans to rub shoulders with current and former NFL greats
Affordable housing project has retail, office space and ‘maker space’ in ‘Mixed-Use...
Affordable housing project has retail, office space and ‘maker space’ in ‘Mixed-Use Microbusiness Park’