Henderson Silver Knights unveil third jersey

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday morning, the Henderson Silver Knights shared the team’s third jersey design.

According to a media release from the club, the Silver Knights will wear their newest sweater for the first time on Saturday, December 30 when the team takes on the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase their own jerseys at The Livery at America First Center today starting at 11 a.m. or online at VegasTeamStore.com.

A limited number of jerseys will also be available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena, and this Saturday the jersey will be for sale at The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center.

Details on the new jersey include the letter “H” appearing on the knight’s helmet twice in a nod to House Henderson. The ribbon at the bottom of the crest reads “House Henderson,” a tribute to the “Nobles who fill The Stronghold,” according to the team.

Captain and Assistant patches on the new sweater feature an outline of the state of Nevada, and metallic striping on both the sleeves and the bottom of the jersey pay homage to the Silver Knights’ home and away sweaters, and their NHL affiliate, the Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.