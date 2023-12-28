Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook- 12/27/2023

More Sun on Thursday With Weekend Shower Chances
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The clouds will clear out temporarily on Thursday before rain chances return this weekend. It’s not looking like a weekend washout, but some scattered light showers are possible as we usher in 2024.

Your Thursday starts with temperatures in the low 40s and 30s before high temperatures in the afternoon climb into the mid to low 60s. Skies turn mostly sunny across Southern Nevada.

Clouds will be rolling back in on Friday, turning partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be running above average, holding in the mid to low 60s.

A storm moving into California this weekend will bring us the chance of light scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday. A trace to a few hundredths of an inch of rain is possible this weekend. Despite the shower chances, the wind stays light for New Year’s Eve. Forecast temperatures are running in the upper 40s at midnight as we ring in 2024. Rain chances pick up again as we head into the middle of next week.

