Family, friends of man killed in alleged southwest Las Vegas carjacking express love and grief
Friends urge well-wishers to contribute to family GoFundMe account
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We’re learning more about a man killed Wednesday during an alleged carjacking spree in the southwest Valley.
39-year-old Jerry Lopez died Wednesday of injuries suffered when a suspect seized his car while trying to escape police.
Thursday morning, FOX5 received this statement from his family. They write:
Multiple friends of Lopez have contacted FOX5 to tell us more about him. They tells us he was a father of seven, six of whom were adopted through the foster system. Five of the children of the children have special needs. One child was recently diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.
They say Lopez had just earned a promotion hours before the incident that took his life. We’re also told he became an American citizen in just the past few years.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family during this difficult time.
