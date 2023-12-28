Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Family, friends of man killed in alleged southwest Las Vegas carjacking express love and grief

Friends urge well-wishers to contribute to family GoFundMe account
Jerry Lopez died from injuries suffered when an alleged carjacker seized his car
Jerry Lopez died from injuries suffered when an alleged carjacker seized his car(COURTESY: Lopez Family)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We’re learning more about a man killed Wednesday during an alleged carjacking spree in the southwest Valley.

39-year-old Jerry Lopez died Wednesday of injuries suffered when a suspect seized his car while trying to escape police.

Thursday morning, FOX5 received this statement from his family. They write:

Multiple friends of Lopez have contacted FOX5 to tell us more about him. They tells us he was a father of seven, six of whom were adopted through the foster system. Five of the children of the children have special needs. One child was recently diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.

They say Lopez had just earned a promotion hours before the incident that took his life. We’re also told he became an American citizen in just the past few years.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white vehicle seen sandwiched between two SWAT vehicles near the scene of an OIS near...
Suspect dead after leading police on chase through southwest Valley
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Las Vegas police investigate multiple homicides linked to southwest valley crime spree
Bryan Barajas, 26
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in summer hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Nye County Sheriff's Office logo
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect identified in Nye County homicide
MCSO says this is the face of Luis Alonso Paredes - a man found murdered in Bullhead City in...
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office gets break in cold case

Latest News

Next round of I-15 construction to begin next week
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo holds an NFL football with the Super Bowl LVIII logo on it...
Super Bowl breakfast allows fans to rub shoulders with current and former NFL greats
Affordable housing project has retail, office space and ‘maker space’ in ‘Mixed-Use...
Affordable housing project has retail, office space and ‘maker space’ in ‘Mixed-Use Microbusiness Park’
Mother of North Las Vegas teen shot, killed before Christmas speaks out
Mother of North Las Vegas teen shot, killed before Christmas speaks out